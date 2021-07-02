11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Philippines: task force

Health workers attend to a resident inside the Makati Coliseum on June 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines has administered some 11 million coronavirus vaccine jabs, including 1 million jabs this week alone, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said on Friday.

Authorities administered 1 million COVID-19 shots from Monday to Thursday, raising the total doses given to 11 million, said NTF deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon.

"Ito po ang pinakamabilis na na-jab natin simula noong tayo’y nag-launch ng ating vaccination program noong Marso," he said in a televised public briefing.

(This is our fastest pace of giving jabs since we launched the vaccination program in March.)

Based on Dizon's presentation, the government has so far administered 11,016,198 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday despite limited vaccine supply against the coronavirus.

Of this figure, 8,288,756 are first vaccine doses, while 2,727,442 are second jabs.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the number of those fully vaccinated against the disease represent 4.70 percent of the minimum target of 58 million to achieve population protection by yearend.

Population protection, according to the health department, means immunizing a huge part of the priority sectors to prevent deaths and hospitalization due to COVID-19.

This is different from herd immunity, where the goal is "continuous" protection from the virus, which may include booster shots, among other things, amid the presence of variants.

The vaccination drive currently covers health workers, the elderly, people with comorbidities, essential workers, and indigents.

The inoculation of children, meanwhile, might be conducted in the later part of the year as adults who are more vulnerable to the disease remain a priority and the country is still boosting its vaccine inventory, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. had said.

VACCINE SUPPLY

The Philippines has taken delivery of some 17.4 million vaccine doses.

"Ang totoo, hirap pa rin tayo sa supply, pero ang ikinaganda nito, marami na sa ating mga kababayan ang gusto nang makatanggap ng bakuna," Dizon said.

"Humihingi po tayo ng pasensya sa ating mga mayor, sa ating mga governor, na dahil nga po sa limitadong suplay hindi pa tayo makapagbigay ng maraming bakuna sa kanila."

(In truth, we are still finding it difficult to secure the supply, but what is good is many of our compatriots now want to get vaccinated. We ask for patience from our mayors, our governors, because of our limited supply, we cannot give them more vaccines.)

Authorities expect to receive at least 10 million more jabs this July, he said.

"Tulung-tulong lang po tayo. Pero habang dumadami ang bakuna, dadami na rin naman po ang maibibigay natin sa ating mga mayor, sa ating mga governors sa buong bansa," added the official.

(Let us just help each other. As the vaccine supply increases, we can also give more to our mayors, our governors across the country.)

With some 1.4 million coronavirus infections, the Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 tally in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate at least 58 million out of its 110 million population this year to safely reopen the economy, which recorded its worst post-war slump last year, as the pandemic left businesses struggling and millions jobless.

