Lava flows from the peak of Mayon volcano on June 19, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The restive Mayon in Albay province spewed hot volcanic particles and gases on Friday night, with ash fall reaching residents of Tabaco City, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The hot volcanic particles, gases, and ash, collectively called pyroclastic density current (PDC), lasted some 4 minutes and traveled around 3 to 4 kilometers downslope, Phivolcs said.

"Ashfall from the PDCs has been reported by residents of Tabaco City and recorded by the Mayon Resthouse IP camera," it said.

The series of PDCs began at 6:09 p.m. on Friday on the Basud Gully, the eastern flank of Mayon volcano, which is under Alert Level 3.

The occurrence of PDCs led the Phivolcs to issue a notice of "increased activity" on the volcano's summit crater.

Video courtesy of Phivolcs/Facebook

MORE TREMORS, TOXIC GASES

In its 5 a.m. bulletin on Saturday, Phivolcs said a very slow effusion of lava at Mayon continued, to lengths of 2.23 kilometers and 1.3 kilometers along Mi-isi and Bonga Gullies, respectively.

There were 65 volcanic earthquakes and 254 rockfall events recorded by Phivolcs in the last 24 hours, as well as 17 dome-collapse PDCs.

The Albay volcano also spewed 1,002 tons of toxic sulfur dioxide in a day, with "moderate" emissions of plumes reaching 2,000 meters tall.

Meanwhile, the Taal and Kanlaon volcanoes are still under Alert Level 1.