Duterte asks reporter to take off anti-virus mask, face shield at presscon

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday asked a reporter to take off her anti-virus mask and face shield, despite government's repeated reminders that these coverings must be used in public areas to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The reporter has just started to raise a question during Duterte's press conference at the LRT Line 2 Antipolo Station when the president said, while gesturing around his mouth, "I cannot make out [what you are saying]--kasi may ano ka."

(You have that.)

"Tanggalin mo na lang 'yan. Sabay na tayong magka-COVID," he said, apparently in jest. The interaction with the press happened after Duterte led the inauguration of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 2 East Extension Project.

(Just remove that. Let us have COVID-19 together.)

The next reporter that asked Duterte a question also had no mask or face shield on, presumably following this instruction.

The government has required face masks shields in public areas.

There is no definite list of exceptions for this rule. But Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque recently said the public should use "common sense" on when they could ditch face shields, usually made of plastic.

Some say the face shield requirement has no benefits, even as health experts say it could provide added protection against COVID19.

The World Health Organization said "face shields may be considered an alternative to masks" in some cases, including when some children might not be able to wear a mask due to disabilities or specific situations such as speech classes where the teacher needs to see their mouths.

But the WHO said face shields "do not provide the equivalent protection in keeping the virus from being transmitted to others."

"If a decision is made to use a face shield, it should cover the entire face, wrap around the sides of the face and extend to below the chin. Caution should be taken while wearing one to avoid injuries that could break it and harm the eyes or face," the organization said on its website.

Duterte has reminded the public repeatedly to wear face masks properly. There are some occasions, however, when he would remove his mask so he could speak more clearly.