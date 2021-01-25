'Nakikita ko 'yung ilong ninyo': Duterte reminds Filipinos to wear face masks properly

People catch a ride home in Manila on Dec. 29, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday reminded the public to wear their face masks properly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he noticed some people don't follow minimum public health standards.

"Wear it properly. Kasi 'yung iba nagma-mask ta's nakikita ko 'yung ilong ninyo sumasabit doon just on the edge of the mask, the upper portion. It does not really give a relief at all kung ganun ka-careless ang tao na gumagamit," he said in a public briefing.

"I hope that you would be religious in obeying the injunctions na sinasabi ng ating mga medical persons, simply because we're trying to save our country," he added.

Duterte's reminder came the same day the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,581 more coronavirus infections, bringing the Philippines' total to 514,996.

The DOH also reported 50 new COVID-related deaths, a total of 10,292 fatalities for the country that has struggled to curb its infections since it confirmed its first case on Jan. 30 last year, when a Chinese woman arrived in Manila from Wuhan, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged in late 2019.

A study earlier showed majority of Filipinos wear face masks to avoid contracting COVID-19. The independent Pulse Asia survey said that of 2,400 Filipino adults interviewed, 66 percent said they wear face masks and 22 percent said they wear face shields to prevent getting infected.

The use of face masks is most complied with in Metro Manila, with 74 percent of respondents saying they abide by the protocol, followed by Visayas (68 percent), Balance Luzon (66 percent), and Mindanao (60 percent).

