PROFILE: Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla

Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla is letting go of his congressional seat to be the Secretary of the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Remulla, a lawyer who hails from a clan of politicians in Cavite, was among local officials who actively campaigned for Marcos' presidential bid in the run up to the 2022 general elections.

The incoming Justice secretary drew flak in March for alleging that thousands of Caviteños who attended the campaign rally of Vice President Leni Robredo - Marcos' closest rival for the presidency - were either paid or are connected to the communist movement.

Remulla stood by his claims, but did not provide evidence.

Remulla will sit as a member of the Philippines' Anti-Terrorism Council, which is authorized to identify which entities should be considered as terrorist organizations.

Marcos Jr. earlier said that he has known Remulla since 2007, when they were both members of the House of Representatives.

The Philippines' 17th President has described the Cavite lawmaker as "absolutely a very, very good lawyer" who would "fit very nicely in the DOJ."