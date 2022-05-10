Cavite 7th District Representative Boying Remulla during the ABS-CBN franchise hearing in Congress on July 1, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Reelectionist Cavite 7th District Representative Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla has secured a seat in the House of Representatives after running unopposed.

Remulla is among the 3 congressional candidates in Cavite who ran without rivals.

Remulla garnered 288,131 votes, based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 10, 2022, 2:02 PM and from 499 election returns. For uncontested positions, candidates need only one vote in order to be declared a winner.

Remulla, who hailed from the known local political clan was the former governor of Cavite. His brother, Jonvic Remulla, took over the post when the older Remulla ran for Congress.

Boying is currently the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability.

The lawmaker, who is running under the National Unity Party (NUP), is a staunch supporter of presidential hopeful Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr and his runningmate Sara Duterte.

