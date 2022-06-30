President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. took his oath on June 30, 2022 as the country's 17th leader using the Bible that was also used during his father's presidential inauguration in 1965, according to the National Library of the Philippines. Screengrab from RTVMalacanang



MANILA - President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. took his oath Thursday as the country's 17th leader using the Bible that was also used during his father's presidential inauguration in 1965.

In a Facebook post, the National Library of the Philippines (NLP) showed how it cleaned and repaired the Bible that the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos used when he took his oath as the 10th president of the Philippines.

"The National Library of the Philippines (NLP) is privileged to be part of the Presidential Inauguration of His Excellency President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr. by leading the repair and reconditioning of the Bible used during his oath-taking on 30 June 2022 at the National Museum of Fine Arts," it captioned the video post.

"The Filipiniana Division of NLP managed the cleaning and repair process of the same Bible used by his father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, who took his oath on two Bibles on 30 December 1965," it added.

Historian Xiao Chua said that when former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo took her oath in 2004, she also used the Bible that was used during the inauguration of her father, former President Diosdado Macapagal, in 1961.

"Kung ikaw ay isang Kristiyano, bibliya (ang ginagamit). Nanunumpa ka, raise your right hand and put your left hand on the Bible... Paalala sa'yo yun na nanonood ang Diyos kung tutuparin mo ang iyong pangako," Chua told ABS-CBN News.

(If you are a Christian, a Bible is used. You take your oath. You raise your right hand, and put your left hand on the Bible... It serves as a reminder to you that the Lord is watching whether or not you are fulfilling your pledge.)

Marcos' father went on to become president until 1986 when he was ousted by the People Power Revolution. The younger Marcos, meanwhile, has been elected for a six-year term.