Marcos inaugural address for the 'middle class': analyst

MANILA - The inaugural address of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos was directed toward the middle class, said historian and writer Manolo Quezon III on Thursday.

Marcos delivered his 25-minute address at the National Museum.

"It is a middle class speech, a speech that said government will get out of your way which is the number 1 desire of the middle class throughout the world," he told ANC.

"It was not a speech for the masa because the masa received the few coded sentences that as far as the leadership is concerned is what needs to be said which is: 'Kami ang bahala. Kami ng nakakaintindi, ang problema niyo ay problema namin.'"

(It was not a speech for the masa because the masa received the few coded sentences that as far as the leadership is concerned is what needs to be said which is: 'We've got you. We're the ones who can understand, your problem is ours.')

Marcos had delivered a few sentences in Filipino, saying the public's dreams were also his.

"Sa pangarap na maging mapayapa ang ating bansa, ang pangarap niyo ay pangarap ko. Sa pangarap na maging maunlad ang ating bansa, ang pangarap niyo ay panagarap ko. At sa pangarap na maging mas masinang ang kinabukasan natin at ng ating mga anak, ang pangarap niyo ay pangarap ko," he said.

(On achieving peace in our country, your dream is my dream. In hoping for a prosperous economy, your dream is my dream. In hoping for a brighter future for ourselves and our children, your dream is my dream.)

"We are presently drawing up a comprehensive, all-inclusive plan for economic transformation. We will build back better by doing things in the light of experiences we have had, both good and bad. No looking back on anger nor nostalgia."

Quezon added that there was also an "interesting effort to revive something that is at the heart of a lot of Marcos nostalgia, which is that once upon a time the Philippines played a far more important role in the region and in the world."

"The President is now saying he’s perpared to now challenge some of the general conventions on food security, energy, and on renewable resources, points to an ambitious Philippines and an ambitious president who feels his voice will matter in a world arena. Whether it will be or not remains to be seen," he said.

Marcos' speech also contained the assurance that Filipinos seek in their president, whom they desire to decide everything for them, Quezon said.

"This is something that is articulating a great clear picture from the moment he began his speech, that there will only be a very small crazy minority of Filipinos who disagree with me and I don't care about them, the rest are with me and the rest will be safe in my hands because I will decide everything for them," he said.

"It is a definition of unity on his own terms in a way that cannot be challenged by anyone else because anyone who challenges this is by his definition challenging the vast majority of Filipinos."

Marcos also engaged in "redefining the past," Quezon said.

"The past is now composed of Ferdinand Marcos Sr, Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Ferdinand Marcos Jr, everyone else had been excluded which makes you wonder why Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo wasn't there who was originally part of this coalition," he said.

The speech is also the kind that "a foreigner who has listened to [what] Ferdinand Marcos would write," Quezon added.

"I am not convinced it may have been a Filipino who wrote this. That being said, the President made it his own," he said.