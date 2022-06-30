MANILA — Incoming President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte skipped a traditional car ride that was meant to symbolize the transition of power between 2 administrations.

The car ride would have taken Duterte and Marcos from the Malacañang Palace to the National Museum, where the latter would take his oath of office at noon.

This traditionally happens after the incoming president goes to the Palace to fetch the outgoing president. It symbolizes a peaceful and harmonious turnover of leadership, according to information compiled by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Upon arrival at the inauguration venue, the outgoing president will receive departure honors. The national anthem will be played by the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The outgoing president will then leave the inauguration venue to signify that his administration has ended and that he is back to being a private citizen.

However, Duterte skipped this tradition. He was instead given his departure honors in Malacañang after he met with Marcos Jr.

Duterte left immediately to fly back to his hometown Davao City, sources said.

This is not the first time Duterte broke tradition: his own inauguration happened in Malacañang, instead of a different venue, after his meeting President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III there.

The last time an incoming president fetched their predecessor in Malacañang was when Benigno Aquino III met Gloria Macapagal Arroyo at the Palace in the morning of June 30, 2010 for a brief car ride to the Quirino Grandstand.

Like Marcos Jr. former presidents Manuel Quezon (1935), Jose P. Laurel (1943) and Manuel Roxas (1946) were also inaugurated at the National Museum, which was previously the Legislative Building.