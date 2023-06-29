COA flags Liloan's 'unnecessary' love for lechon

An employee arranges lechon in front of a store in La Loma, Quezon City on Dec. 18, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Audit has flagged the spending of government funds totaling P1.35 million for 207 pieces of lechon by the Municipality of Liloan, Cebu for 2022.

In the annual audit report on the municipality, state auditors noted that the lechon were granted to private organizations, religious groups, schools holding graduation ceremonies, barangay team buildings and Christmas parties.

The audit report also noted that the municipality even procured lechon for its own activities such as year-end parties, with purchase of lechon in addition to separate procurement of buffet meals.

"The procurement of lechon for the above-mentioned activities was deemed unnecessary for it is not essential in carrying/attaining the objectives of the programs or activities at hand," the audit team said.

The report stressed that granting lechon to private organizations and religious groups was deemed irregular as it was contrary to Section 335 of the Local Government Code which says that no public money or property shall be appropriated or applied for religious or private purposes.

Listed in Annex E of the audit report are the purchases of lechon almost every month, from January 24, 2022, up to December 29, 2022.

Among the single highest purchase of lechons were made on October 3, 2022 amounting to P100,500 and on January 24, 2022 totaling P48,000.

"We recommended that management refrain from incurring expenses for the above-mentioned activities and henceforth, exercise prudence in the disposition of government funds and ensure that limited government resources are spent with the end view of efficiency, economy and effectiveness in its operations," the audit team said.

The municipality was headed by the current Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco who was succeeded by current Mayor Aljew Fernando Frasco.

The current mayor received a copy of the audit report on June 8, 2023.

For its part, the municipality told the auditors that there was no actual purchase of lechons and only cash donations were made.

"The pertinent parties are the ones who resolved to use the donation for the purchase of lechon in consonance with the Filipino tradition of highlighting any gathering with the aforesaid viand," the municipality said.

"Based on the audit team’s post-audit of the disbursement vouchers and its supporting documents, it was the municipality’s Bids and Awards Committee who procured these lechons," the audit team said in its rejoinder.