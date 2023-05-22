Locals watch a parade during the La Loma Lechon Festival in Quezon City on May 21, 2023, The festival features floats incorporating the famed delicacy from lechon establishments in the district. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A local dresses up a lechon as part of the festival floats that incorporated the famed delicacy from lechon establishments in the district. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Floats feature the famed delicacy from lechon establishments in the district. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Lechon sellers show their products for possible buyers during the La Loma Lechon Festival in Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Photo shows the mouthwatering lechon skin outside a lechon store during the La Loma Lechon Festival in Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A seller torches a lechon skin outside a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A row of lechon is roasted at a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Pigs are roasted at a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A worker roasts a row of pigs at a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A worker arranges big metals skewers used to roast pigs at a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A worker wraps a lechon bought at a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A vendor prepares lechon at a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Lechon is loved by Filipinos for its savory and crispy lechon skin. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Locals queue for a box of lechon at a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News