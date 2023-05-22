MULTIMEDIA

Mouthwatering lechon featured in Laloma Fest

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A celebration is in order for a celebration food staple.

The La Loma Lechon Festival returns after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Colorful floats adorned with mostly the head of the tasty roast pig traverse the streets once again to the delight of residents and visitors ever since its inception in 2000.

The return of the festivities also signals the gradual return of the lechon businesses in the area that have been affected by the pandemic.

Even though sales are still recovering from the pandemic, the return of the lechon festival is a sign of good things to come for the industry.

Locals watch a parade during the La Loma Lechon Festival in Quezon City on May 21, 2023, The festival features floats incorporating the famed delicacy from lechon establishments in the district. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Locals watch the parade during the La Loma Lechon Festival in Quezon City on May 21, 2023, The festival features floats incorporating the famed delicacy from lechon establishments in the district. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A local dresses up a lechon as part of the festival floats that incorporated the famed delicacy from lechon establishments in the district. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Floats feature the famed delicacy from lechon establishments in the district. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Floats feature the famed delicacy from lechon establishments in the district. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Lechon sellers show their products for possible buyers during the La Loma Lechon Festival in Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Photo shows the mouthwatering lechon skin outside a lechon store during the La Loma Lechon Festival in Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A seller torches a lechon skin outside a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A row of lechon is roasted at a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Pigs are roasted at a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A worker roasts a row of pigs at a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A worker arranges big metals skewers used to roast pigs at a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A worker wraps a lechon bought at a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A vendor prepares lechon at a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Lechon is loved by Filipinos for its savory and crispy lechon skin. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Locals queue for a box of lechon at a store in La Loma, Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News