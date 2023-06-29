KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Eight non-profit organizations (NPOs) across the region have been selected as recipients of the Asia Gender Equality Fund.

The multi-year initiative aims to raise $25 million within the next five years to support NPOs focused on improving economic outcomes for women and girls in underserved communities in Asia.

The selected NPOs include Azad Foundation (India), Badabon Sangho (Bangladesh), dZi Foundation (Nepal), Enrich (Hong Kong), Kenan Foundation Asia (Thailand), Korea Social Investment Foundation (Korea), Nomi Network (Cambodia), and Sindh Community Foundation (Pakistan).

These organizations have demonstrated dedication to enhancing girls' and women's education and skills, advocating for labor rights, addressing human trafficking, and enabling self-reliance among women from marginalized backgrounds.

Mercedes Vargas, President and Executive Director of the Lopez Group Foundation, and a member of the Asia Gender Network, sees the award as an opportunity to encourage collaborative work among women's organizations.

“We feel that the ones that stood out were the ones that exemplified what the Asia Gender Network is trying to surface – to help women's organizations, empower them, to help them bridge the sociocultural barriers they're facing,” she said.

Given the flexible nature of the funding, the organizations are expected to outline plans on how the funds will further their mission aligned with the fund's thematic areas.

Rakesh Karna, Nepal Country Director of the dZi Foundation, highlighted the financial support's role in the implementation of their agriculture programs which focuses on improving the economic resilience of farmers and food security in some of the hardest-to-reach farming communities in Nepal.

“With unrestricted funding through this grant, dZi will strengthen organizational capacity and execute a new strategic plan, scaling this economic empowerment work to the Rural Municipality level and driving economic acceleration, inclusive participation, and community resiliency,” Karna added.

Shahnaz Sheedi, Chairperson of the Sindh Community Foundation, believes the fund will be instrumental in ensuring decent labor conditions for hundreds of women cotton workers in Pakistan.

“(The fund) will increase the access of women cotton workers to better and decent working conditions and economic empowerment. This will increase women's leadership in negotiation and protection of social and economic rights,” she added.

The funding is catalyzed by Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) with support from Fondation CHANEL, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, The Target Foundation, and members of the Asia Gender Network.