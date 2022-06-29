SC puts Guanzon's Congress bid on hold amid Duterte Youth's raps

MANILA –– The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the assumption to office of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Rowena Guanzon as party-list representative via substitution method.

In a document obtained by ABS-CBN News on Wednesday, the SC granted Duterte Youth's request for certiorari pending a more thorough review of a Comelec resolution allowing Guanzon to substitute as 1st nominee of party-list P3PWD, which bagged one seat in the May polls.

"A TRO is issued effective immediately... enjoining Comelec... from enforcing the assailed resolution," the order read.

The SC gave Guanzon, Comelec, P3PWD, and the House of Representatives 10 days to comment on Duterte Youth's petition.

On June 15, the poll body approved Guanzon’s bid to replace the P3PWD's original nominees on the basis of Sections 8 and 16 of Republic Act 7941 or the Party-list System Act.

But the Duterte Youth led by chairperson Ronald Cardema and wife Ducielle, the group's Congress representative, asked the SC on June 21 to nullify Guanzon's substitution bid.

Guanzon and Cardema have had a long history of disagreements, dating back when Guanzon was still Comelec commissioner during which she opposed Cardema's bid for a congressional seat.

