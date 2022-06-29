Quezon City Mayor takes her oath for her second term on Iune 29, 2022. Quezon City Government/screengrab

MANILA — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte was formally sworn in for her second 3-year term on Wednesday.

Aside from Belmonte, the following also took their oaths as duly elected officials in the city: Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde, Ralph Wendel Tulfo, Franz Pumaren, Marvin Rillo, Patrick Michael Vargas, and Maria Victoria Co Pilar.

In her speech, Belmonte said that while she received 83 awards from the public and private sectors during her previous term, she takes pride more on the service she gave to her constituents.

“Ang tunay na sukatan ay wala sa awards. Ang importante ay libu-libo ang nabigyan ng trabaho, bahay at lupa, at nakatanggap ng serbisyo publiko,” she said.

(The true measure of service is not in awards. What's important is that thousands were given jobs, houses and lots, and received public service.)

For her second term, she said that she will continue her "14-point agenda" and will also pursue her new plans for the city, among them the beautification of the Quezon Memorial Circle.

She plans to put up a promenade connecting Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife and the Quezon Memorial Circle, which said is inspired by New York City's High Line.

She noted the increase in the city's budget, from P9.8 billion in 2019 to P16.1 billion in 2022.

The budget, Belmonte said, will be allocated in part for social services, which she said they intend to "keep on increasing in the next 3 years."

The Quezon City mayor said that she also plans to add more hospitals in the city and set up a single-patient record system.

“Malapit na tayong magkaroon ng ospital sa District 6," she said.

(We are about to have a new hospital in District 6.)

RELATED VIDEO: