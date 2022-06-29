Handout from Malacañang

Cruz-Angeles vows 'more depth' in PCOO

MANILA — Outgoing Communications Secretary and acting Duterte spokesman Martin Andanar on Wednesday urged his successor to protect members of the media, uphold Freedom of Information, and hoped their efforts in their office would be sustained.

Andanar told Press Secretary-designate Trixie Cruz-Angeles to let the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) promote the FOI, support media protection, and lobby for the Media Workers’ Welfare Bill.

“To our successors, may you continue to exhibit what real public service is and manifest a sense of determination to serve the common interests of the public," said Andanar in a statement following the turning over of important documents to his successor.

"May you continue to support and pursue PCOO advocacies and aspirations of empowering every Filipino through correct and professional information delivery,” he added.

For her part, Cruz-Angeles said she would bring "more depth and dimension" in the PCOO as well as corresponding "changes."

The lawyer-turned-administration blogger earlier announced prioritizing the accreditation of vloggers/bloggers in Palace briefings during the incumbency of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

“Change must be managed. It is inevitable so you must face it. What we’re doing now is facing changes," she said.

"There are some here who I will be seeing more, and there are some who will be moving forward. Either way, you’re going to be managing some kind of change. But our success is determined by our ability not just to manage them but to adapt with them."

Cruz-Angeles was a social media strategist at the PCOO from 2017 to 2018.

ABS-CBN News' Ina Reformina and Peoples Journal's Marlon Purificacion are among those who will join the team of the incoming press secretary.

WATCH

Watch more News on iWantTFC



