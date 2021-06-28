More corrupt? Duterte challenges Pacquiao to prove claims, name names in gov’t

MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte challenged Senator Manny Pacquiao to come up with a list of government offices and employees involved in corrupt practices to prove his claim that the administration is “three times” more corrupt than previous administrations.

In his weekly taped speech, Duterte told Pacquiao to reveal offices and employees involved in corruption.

"Gaya ni Pacquiao. Salita nang salita na three times daw tayo na mas corrupt. So I am challenging him. Ituro mo ang opisina na corrupt, at ako na ang bahala," Duterte said.

"Within one week, may gawin ako. Maglista ka, Pacquiao, at sinasabi mong two times kaming mas corrupt. Ilista mo 'yung mga tao at opisina. Dapat inilista mo na 'yan noon, at ibigay mo sa akin."

(Like Pacquiao. He keeps saying that this administration is three times more corrupt. So I am challenging him, tell me which offices are corrupt, and I will take care of it. I will do something within a week. Make a list, Pacquiao, since you say we are more corrupt. List down the names and the offices. You should have made the list beforehand, and give it to me.)

"Di ba ang sabi ko noon, if you come to know that is a corruption, let me know. Give me the office . . . Ganoon ang dapat na ginawa mo. Wala ka namang sinabi noong all these years, puro ka praises nang praises sa akin, tapos ngayon sabihin mo corrupt," Duterte added.

(That's what you should have done. You didn't say anything all these years. You just praised me, then now you tell me this administration is corrupt.)

Duterte also said that although he already did his part to prevent corruption in government, corruption still exists, no matter who the president is.

"Every administration will have a share of the problem of corruption. Do not ever think that if you will win as president, na wala nang corruption dito sa Pilipinas (that there will be no corruption)," he said.

According to Duterte, he will wait for Pacquiao to speak up about what he knows, otherwise, he will campaign against him in the upcoming elections.

"So maghintay ako sa listahan mo at sa mga tao. Matagal naman tayong magkaibigan. Hanggang kahapon, noong isang araw ka lang nagsabi ng corruption. It's easy, really, to say. Hindi ko sinasabing walang corruption. Kaya nga ituro mo, kasi 'yung lahat ng itinuro ng iba, pinaalis ko na sa gobyerno. I am challenging you or else talagang sabi nga nila, totoo, namumulitika ka lang," he said.

(I will wait for your list. We have long been friends, but it was only recently that you talked about corruption. It's easy, really, to say. I am not saying there is no corruption, so you should tell me where because those that were reported to me are already out of the government. I am challenging you or else it might be true that you are just doing this for political gain.)

"If you fail to do that, I will campaign against you because you are not doing your duty. Do it because if not, I will just tell the people, do not vote for Pacquiao because he is a liar," Duterte added.

Pacquiao, the current president of PDP-Laban, has been vocal about his plans to run for president next year, while Duterte said his former close aide, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, also wants to succeed him in Malacañang.

Malacañang earlier said Duterte and Pacquiao remain allies despite supposed infighting within the ruling party.

RELATED VIDEO