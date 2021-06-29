VP Robredo's office gets highest audit rating for 3rd straight year

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File]

MANILA — The office of Vice President Leni Robredo has received the highest audit rating from the Commission on Audit (COA) for the third year in a row.

In a statement on Tuesday, the OVP said the COA gave it an "unqualified opinion," considered the best a government agency can receive from state auditors, for fiscal year 2020.

"Mahalaga ang recognition na ito dahil patunay siya sa pagpapahalaga natin sa pagsasaayos ng ating mga sistema, lalo pagdating sa maayos na paggamit ng pera ng bayan," Robredo said.

(This is an important recognition because this is proof that we value organizing our system, especially when it comes to how we spend the people's money.)

According to the Independent Auditor's Report dated June 15, the audit evidence obtained by the COA is "sufficient and appropriate" to serve as a basis in giving the highest audit rating to the OVP.

State auditors also made recommendations to improve the OVP's financial processes, which Robredo said she welcomed.

The OVP first received the highest audit rating in 2018, a year after it was flagged by the COA for delays in liquidating travel expenses.

