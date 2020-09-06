Robredo's office gets highest audit rating from COA again

Vice President Leni Robredo delivers a speech in Quezon City on Jan. 6, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The office of Vice President Leni Robredo received again the highest audit rating from the Commission on Audit (COA).

The Office of the Vice President cited a COA report rendering an "unqualified opinion," considered the best a government agency can receive from state auditors, for fiscal year 2019.

“Dapat iyong lahat na government offices, ina-aspire ito para pinagtatrabahuan. Kasi kapag ina-aspire mo na magkaroon ka ng unqualified opinion, sinisiguro mo na iyong lahat na proseso mo malinis, hindi ka nalulusutan, maayos lahat iyong papeles, maayos lahat iyong proseso,” Robredo said in a statement Sunday.

(All government offices should aspire for this, because when you get an unqualified opinion, your processes are clean, every document is in order.)

“Ang gusto nating pasalamatan dito iyong ating mga staff—lalo na iyong admin—na sila talaga nag-aasikaso ng ating mga proseso. Salamat sa lahat na OVP family kasi pinagtulungan natin ito lahat,”

(We want to thank our staff--especially our administrator--they're the ones who take care of processes. Thank you to the OVP family because we all worked on this.)

A copy of the COA report posted on the agency's website reads, "We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our unqualified opinion."

There were a few observations and recommendations, though, such as the lack of official receipt and sales invoice of some transactions. The report noted the explanation of an OVP staff that the volume of transactions and workloads caused the failure of attaching the said documents.

There was also a substantial unutilized funds for Medical Assistance Programs, which, the OVP said was partly due to last year's election ban.