LAOAG CITY – Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos vowed in his inauguration speech on Monday that he will make sure that Ilocanos will share his victory, especially after their kailians stood by them during the family's time in exile.

The first district representative of Ilocos Norte recalled how his father, President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., son of the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., told him of how Ilocanos stood by the Marcoses when they were exiled to Hawaii after the successful ouster which ended Marcos Sr.'s tenure.

"Noong lahat ng tao ayaw, hindi na lumalapit sa akin, ang mga tao lang na tumulong sa amin ay ang mga Ilokano. Lahat po kayo rito ay naging kasama namin sa kahirapan, dapat na dapat na magkasama rin tayo sa tagumpay," Sandro Marcos said.

Marcos Jr. and the rest of Sandro's immediate family, however, were not present at his oath-taking. Sandro said they could not be at the event "due to impending preparations for a certain presidential inauguration in 3 days' time."

Meanwhile, Sen. Imee Marcos swore in her son, Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc, who was at the Centennial Arena. Sandro thanked his aunt in his speech, crediting his win to his "political fairy godmother."

Sandro unseated the Fariñases who have represented the province's first district since 2010 after he defeated outgoing congresswoman Ria Christina Fariñas.

"Noong dumating na ang resulta, [my] nervousness became pride and joy, not only because I was able to garner [108,423] votes, but because I became the first Marcos to run in the 1st district of Ilocos Norte and emerged victorious," Sandro said during his speech.

He acknowledged the "tall expectations and big demands" that comes with being Ilocos Norte's 1st district representative and soon-to-be presidential son, but committed to "hit the ground running" as he takes office.

The 28-year-old mentioned projects he will take on as first-time politician and congressman, such as infrastructure projects like installing solar lights in bypass roads and dimly-lit areas within his district. He is also looking at utilizing the government internship program to give back livelihoods lost to the pandemic.

He assured Ilocanos that he is now "not just ready to serve, but now at your service."

Cong. Marcos was sworn in by Barangay Pasngal Captain Edwin Vea of the town of Bacarra.

He will be joined in the House of Representatives by his uncle, whom he called his "seatmate," Angelo Marcos Barba.

Marcos Jr.'s eldest son echoed his father's call for unity, implored those listening to forget political colors, and unite as one "solid north."

"Only then can we make sure that we support the incoming administration of President-elect Bongbong Marcos to the best of our abilities," he said.