Senator-elect Robin Padilla, who topped the recent May 9 national election, attends a briefing on the legislative process Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Senate PRIB

MANILA — After getting his colleagues' support to head the Senate constitutional amendments committee, Senator-elect Robin Padilla has set his sight on the Commission on Appointments (CA).

“Kung mag-a-apply ako, doon ko gusto. Aba'y 'yan ang natutunan ko sa Bilibid — kung papano kumilatis ng tao. Tingin pa lang sa tao alam ko na,” Padilla said in an interview Tuesday.

(If I were to apply for a committee, I want to do so there. That's what I learned in Bilibid — scrutinizing people. One look and I know already.)

The CA has the power to approve and reject appointments made by the President.

Its website says the commission's function "forms part of the very delicate mechanism of checks and balances established by the Constitution to ensure that the coordinate departments of the government will function in a way that will be most conducive to the public welfare."

Padilla, a known ally of incoming president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., assured the public that he would be objective in scrutinizing government appointees.

“Maiintindihan naman po ng mahal na Pangulo (Marcos Jr)... kung ano ang trabaho ko. Kung ako’y mapapasama sa commission na 'yan… kung hindi po talaga ayos ay sorry po talaga," said the incoming lawmaker.

"Hindi naman po ako bastos. Sasabihin ko naman po kung bakit kung sa palagay ko hindi nababagay sa kanya ang posisyon na yun. Hindi naman po ako mang-iisnab o hindi na lang po darating sa mga ganun. Diretso ko pong sasabihin,” he added.

(I'm sure the President will understand that I have to do my job. If I will be part of that commission and someone is not qualified for a job, then I'm sorry. I'm not rude. I will tell them why the post does not suit them. I won't be a snob. I'll talk straight to them.)

In the meantime, Padilla said he was consulting with his legislative staff on what could be done about soaring oil prices.

RELATED STORY: