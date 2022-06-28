PROFILE: Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco

Christina Frasco, a member of the Garcia political clan of Cebu, is stepping down as Liloan town mayor to spearhead the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Frasco served as the spokesperson of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte during her vice-presidential campaign earlier this year.

She is the daughter of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, who heads ONE Cebu - the biggest political coalition in the Philippines' most vote-rich province.

ONE Cebu earlier endorsed the candidacies of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Duterte.

As tourism chief, Frasco said she plans to boost the promotion of tourist destinations in Mindanao, which she described as "a very, very beautiful part of our country that is endowed with natural beauty."

The DOT, under her leadership, will be "taking a closer look at what each municipality can offer," she said.

There will also be efforts to promote "local talents and products they produce including food and clothing," she said.

Frasco said she would be using her home province Cebu as a model in the collaboration, coordination and consensus building between the government and tourism stakeholders.