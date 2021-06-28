COVID-19 cases in Philippines top 1.4 million as 5,604 new infections recorded

Manila residents belonging to categories A1, A2, A3, and A4 priority group get their vaccine jabs against COVID-19 inside the President Sergio Osmeña Highschool in Tondo, Manila on June 9, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Monday recorded 5,604 new COVID-19 infections, raising the country's total to more than 1.4 million, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Of the 1,403,588 total recorded cases, 52,029 or 3.7 percent are active.

Eighty-four additional fatalities were also reported, raising the death toll to 24,456.

There were 6,154 who recently recuperated from the disease, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,327,103.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the number of new deaths is the lowest in 6 days, while the additional recoveries is the lowest in 3 days.

Thirty-eight recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.

"All labs were operational on June 26, 2021 while 6 labs were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System." the agency said in a statement.

"Based on the last 14 days, the 6 non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 1.5 percent of samples tested and 2.5 percent of positive individuals," it added.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region decreased by 9 percent to 667 new cases per day, from 731 per day from the week of June 14 to 20, the OCTA research group said.

"The positivity rate in the NCR remained at 7 percent over the past week," the group said.

"In terms of healthcare utilization, the NCR had a 36 percent hospital bed occupancy, 45 percent ICU bed occupancy and 32 percent mechanical ventilator occupancy, all within safe levels," it noted.

Outside the NCR, Davao City logged the most number of new cases at 263, OCTA said.

Bacolod had the second highest number of new cases at 83, followed by Iloilo City at 81, it said.

These developments come as the Philippines had administered over 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines nearly four months since the inoculation program started, according to data from the DOH.

Some 249,600 Moderna COVID-19 jabs were delivered to the country over the weekend, while another 1 million doses of Sinovac inoculants arrived early Monday as the government pushes to boost vaccine supply in the country.

So far, 2.5 million Filipinos have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

The daily average of vaccine doses administered from June 21 to 27 was 236,867, an increase from the previous 7 days' 208,809, said Edson Guido, head of ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

At the current rate, the country will reach its maximum target of 70 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity, by December 2022 or in 1.5 years, he said.

The government has set a minimum target of 58 million to be fully vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

