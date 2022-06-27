Senator-elect Raffy Tulfo attends the legislative process briefing on Monday, June 27, 2022. Albert Calvelo, Senate PRIB/handout

MANILA — Senator-elect Raffy Tulfo on Monday shared some of his preparations for his new job as a legislator.

Aside from attending special public administration classes at the UP National College of Public Administration and Governance and talking to various experts, Tulfo said he is also consulting his more senior would-be colleagues in the Senate.

"For someone, if he wants to be a good leader, he must be humble enough na para tanggapin na hindi pa nya alam ang lahat, hindi siya magmarunong. Kaya with that, ako ay palaging nag-aaral at gusto kong matuto. And I’m always listening. I’m a fast-learner, and very, very important is, I know how to use common sense,” Tulfo said.

Tulfo said he doesn’t see much difference between his 20-year experience as a public service program host and being a senator, who is also tasked to serve the public.

Tulfo said he would be a “friends to all” fellow senators.

Asked what language he would prefer to use when participating in debates and hearings, Tulfo sided with Senator-elect Robin Padilla’s stand that he will be biased in using the Filipino language.

“Puwede ako sa English, puwede ako sa Tagalog. I prefer hanggang maaari is Tagalog... Ibinoto ka para maintindihan ang pinagsasabi mo diyan,” Tulfo said.

—Reports from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News