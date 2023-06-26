Senators deny fresh ouster plot vs Zubiri

Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri. Senate PRIB

MANILA -- At least 2 senators on Monday denied alleged rumors of unseating Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri when Congress resumes session next month.

"Walang ganon na usapang magkakaroon ng kudeta dito sa Senado. The members of the majority are fully supportive of Senate President Migz Zubiri. There is no truth to that, wala namang ganong usapan," Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said.

According to Estrada, no one has approached him regarding any supposed plan to shake up the Senate leadership.

"Walang kumakausap sa akin, at wala din akong kinakausap,” he stressed.

Sen. JV Ejercito also denied the rumor.

"No truth to that! Senators are very much satisfied with the leadership of Senate President Migz Zubiri," Ejercito said.

"In all honesty, SP Migz' shoes will be too big to fill, that’s why I don’t think anyone will even attempt to wrest the Senate’s leadership from him," he added.

A similar rumor about Zubiri swirled earlier this year after the Palace allegedly grew unsatisfied with the Senate's "low output."

-- With reports from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News