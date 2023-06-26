MANILA — State prosecutors have indicted the mayor of Mabini, Batangas and his 2 brothers over the firearms and explosives recovered from their residences over the weekend, based on 3 separate resolutions of the Department of Justice shown to ABS-CBN News.

Mabini, Batangas Mayor Nilo Villanueva will face a charge for violating Republic Act 9156 or the Law on Explosives for possessing an explosive device, after a grenade hand fragmentation was recovered from his house in Barangay Sto. Tomas, Mabini, Batangas on June 17.

A certification from the Philippine National Police Civil Security Group-Firearms and Explosive Office (PNP CSG FOE) showed he has no license to own or possess an explosive.

His elder brother, Sto. Tomas barangay chairman Bayani Villanueva, will face charges for violating RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearm and Ammunition and Regulation Act and RA 9516 or Law on Explosives, after authorities seized a rifle, a pistol, a grenade and live ammunitions from his house also in the same barangay.

His license to own or possess firearms, according to the PNP CSG FOE, expired on October 14, 2021 and he has no authority to possess any explosives.

Another brother, Oliver Villanueva, a former cop, will also face the same charges after the police confiscated a rifle, a grenade and ammunitions in his house in Barangay Pulong Niogan, Mabini, Batangas.

The PNP CSG FOE said he has no license or permit to possess the seized firearms and explosives.

The 3 separate resolutions were dated June 21. It is not immediately clear if the criminal charges have been filed in court.

The 3 Villanuevas were arrested in 3 successive raids by the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and PNP Special Action Force before dawn on June 17 and underwent inquest proceedings at the DOJ on June 19.

Antipolo City Branch 74 Executive Judge Mary Josephine Lazaro issued the search warrants.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to the Villanuevas.

Lawyer Cipriano Asilo, the counsel for the Villanuevas, earlier told the media the Villanuevas had the license to possess the firearms and they intend to challenge implementation of the search warrant, particularly the jurisdiction of the court which issued the search warrant, depending on the outcome of the inquest.

