Former Senator Bong Bong Marcos, Sandro Marcos, and former First Lady Imelda Marcos during her 90th birthday celebration on July 1, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) on Sunday urged President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to “enforce” court decisions on his family's ill-gotten wealth and estate tax dues, just days before he is formally sworn into office.

“We would like to assume that kahit sino pa, those court decisions will be executed, will be enforced against whoever, in an equal manner,” IBP National President Burt Miquiabas Estrada said in an online news conference.

(We would like to assume that those court decisions will be executed and enforced, in an equal manner, whoever the personality may be.)

“Dapat dito, kahit siya pa ang presidente at nasa Malacañang [siya], if that is the law... it has to be enforced,” Estrada added.

[Even if he's the President, if that is the law, it has to be enforced.]

The Supreme Court has ruled “with finality” that the Marcos family should pay its estate tax liabilities worth P203 billion, which had cumulated since the late 1990s.

The Sandiganbayan 2nd division also allowed President-elect Marcos Jr. and the heirs of his father to present evidence against the pending ill-gotten wealth case.

But Estrada said, it should be presumed that Marcos Jr. will act in “good faith”.

“We want to presume good faith and regularity of the performance function ng parating na administrasyon at ito ang magiging challenge nila if they will be for the rule of law or otherwise,” he said.

“Sana totoo yung gagawin, and we would really laud kung yun ang gagawin,” he added.

Incoming Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Lilia Guillermo earlier asked Marcos to be a "role model" if the bureau decides to go after the estate tax case against his family.

"Kung saka-sakali I have to collect or BIR has to collect, sasabihin ko this amount and this amount ay di naman po talaga kayo ang magbabayad, it’s the estate. Pwede ho ba maging role model kayo?" she told ANC's Headstart on Wednesday last week.

(In the event I have to collect or BIR has to collect, I will say this is the amount, which your estate, not you, has to pay for. Can you be a role model?)

During the election campaign, then-Marcos spokesman Atty. Vic Rodriguez said the estate tax liability is still pending in court.

"Our rivals are misdirecting everyone by claiming that the case has attained finality when the truth of the matter is, it is still pending in court and the ownership of the properties in litigation has yet to be settled," Rodriguez said last March.

