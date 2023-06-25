2 dead, 14 wounded in Sulu clash

Photo courtesy of the PNP.

MANILA — One policeman and an alleged member of a private armed group were killed when government troops serving warrants against a local politician were waylaid by armed men in Maimbung, Sulu Saturday morning.

According to the Philippine National Police, a member of the elite Special Action Force (SAF) was killed in the firefight, while 14 others on the government side were wounded, including 1 soldier.

Authorities were serving warrants on a former vice mayor in Barangay Bualo Lipid, Maimbung, Sulu at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday when they were fired upon by a group of armed men.

Police later identified the politician as former Maimbung, Sulu, Vice Mayor Pando Mudjasan, who was served arrest and search warrants for murder and illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Combined elements of the AFP and the PNP subsequently engaged in a firefight with the alleged private armed group in Maimbung, Sulu, resulting in casualties in both sides.

Authorities said a cadaver of those involved in the firefight was also recovered, and there are still undetermined number of casualties and wounded from the group of Mudjasan.

They also failed to arrest Mudjasan, who was alerted due to the firefight.

The firefight started at around 7:30 a.m. and ended at around 5:30 p.m. Recovered from the operation were one M14 rifle, 4 magazines, assorted ammunition and other personal items.

"I commend the valor and dedication displayed by our law enforcement personnel who participated in the operations. Despite the inherent risks involved, they fearlessly carried out their duty to serve and protect our communities," PNP Chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said in a statement.

"The PNP will use all our assets and forces to hunt down those people who are involved and we will not stop until they are behind bars," he added.