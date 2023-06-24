MANILA (3RD UPDATE) — At least 3 government troopers were wounded Saturday after arrest and search warrants were being served on a politician in Sulu, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

Authorities were serving warrants on a former vice mayor in Barangay Bualo Lipid, Maimbung, Sulu at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday when they were fired upon by a group of armed men.

Police later identified the politician as former Maimbung, Sulu, Vice Mayor Pando Mudjasan, who was served arrest and search warrants for murder and illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

"One soldier was wounded. There were also wounded personnel from the PNP. Names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin," said Lt. Col. Enrico Gil Ileto, chief of the public affairs office of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Combined elements of the AFP and the PNP subsequently engaged in a firefight with the alleged private armed group in Maimbung, Sulu.

The gun battle was ongoing as of writing, and the state forces have deployed reinforcement.