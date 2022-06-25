AFP activates unit protecting vice president, family

AFP activates Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group. Photo courtesy: AFP/Facebook



MANILA – An Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) unit dedicated to protecting the vice president was activated Friday, days before Sara Duterte officially assumes the post.

The Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) — formerly the Vice Presidential Security Detachment attached to the Presidential Security Group — will ensure the safety and security of the vice president and her family, according to the AFP.

The AFP said the VPSPG is now a separate unit and is "headed by an O-6 grade officer (rank of colonel/navy captain)."

"The AFP saw it fitting to provide the Office of the Vice President a dedicated unit that shall ensure the safety and security of the second-highest elected official in the country," AFP chief of staff Andres Centino said in a statement.

He led the activation ceremony Friday at the AFP General Headquarters.

Lt. Col. Rene J Giroy PA was appointed the unit’s first group commander.

Duterte and President-elect Ferdinand Marcos are constitutionally mandated to begin their terms at noon on June 30.

Breaking with tradition, Duterte took her oath as the country's 15th vice president last June 19 instead of June 30.

