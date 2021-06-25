Palace says PSG chief 'mistakenly informed' about Duterte's COVID-19 immunization

MANILA - Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque on Friday night contradicted the statement of the head of President Rodrigo Duterte's security team earlier in the day that he has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Roque said Presidential Security Group (PSG) chief Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante was "mistakenly informed" about Duterte's vaccination.

Durante apologized for the confusion and already "corrected" his earlier statement in an interview with the state television network, the spokesperson added.

"Gen. Durante was mistakenly informed by his medical staff that a second dose was already administered to the President. Further, Gen. Durante has admitted, apologized and rectified his earlier remarks," the statement read.

The Palace said Duterte took his first Sinopharm jab on May 3, when the vaccine had not yet secured emergency use authorization from the Philippine drug regulator.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration on June 7 cleared for emergency use 1,000 Sinopharm shots that China donated, including the jab for Duterte.

- Reports from Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News

