Duterte fully vaccinated against COVID-19 –PSG chief

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the head of his security team said on Friday.

Duterte has received his second jab of the coronavirus vaccine from Chinese state firm Sinopharm, Presidential Security Group (PSG) chief Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante said in an interview with the state television network.

It was not immediately clear when Duterte completed his vaccination.

The President took his first Sinopharm jab on May 3, when the vaccine had not yet secured emergency use authorization from the Philippine drug regulator.

The World Health Organization recommends an interval of 3–4 weeks between the first and second dose of Sinopharm's vaccine.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration in early June cleared for emergency use 1,000 Sinopharm shots that China donated, including the jab for Duterte.

His spokesman Harry Roque has yet to confirm that Duterte is now fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus.