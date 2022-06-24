BACOOR — President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday returned to Cavite and thanked his allies and supporters in the province for delivering some 1 million votes that helped catapult him to the presidency.

Marcos gave the statement during his speech at Bacoor's 10th cityhood anniversary celebration, where he was invited as guest of honor.

"Ako'y magpapasalamat sa inyong lahat, sa inyong tiga-Bacoor, sa lahat ng Caviteño at alam ko marami sa inyo ang tumulong sa amin dito sa nakaraang halalan," he said.

(I thank all of you here in Bacoor, all the Caviteños and I know that many of you helped us in the elections.)

"Lagi ko pong sinasabi, itong tagumpay ng tambalang Marcos at tsaka Duterte at lahat ng UniTeam ay hindi lang tagumpay ng mga kandidato, ito ay tagumpay niyo rin dahil hindi po namin nagawa ito, at lalung-lalo na hindi po nangyari yung kalaki-laki na boto na nakuha namin... kung hindi sa tulong ninyo, kung hindi sa inyong pagmamahal, kung hindi sa inyong suporta," he said.

(I always say that the success of the Marcos-Duterte tandem and all members of the UniTeam is not just the success of the candidate, but yours, too, because we could not have done it without the votes we got, your help, your love, and your support.)

In the May 9 elections, Marcos received some 1.12 million votes from Cavite, the bailiwick of his allies from the Revilla and Remulla clans.

Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr. belongs to Lakas-CMD, the political party of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte.

Cavite Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla, the brother of Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla, will lead the Department of Justice under Marcos' administration.

Marcos also thanked Caviteños for remembering his role in the cityhood of Bacoor.

"Noong senador ako, ako ay chairman ng local government [committee]. Kaya naman lahat ng mga magsi-city ay dumadaan sa aking committee," he said.

"Napakabilis yata na cityhood itong Bacoor ang nangyari sa lahat ng kasaysayan ng Senado dahil nag-usap lang kami, umupo kami at i-formalize lang ang pagka-cityhood, any objections, walang objections, tapos ang aming hearing," he said.

(When I was still a senator, I was chairman of the local government committee, so all bids for cityhood passed through my panel. The cityhood of Bacoor was perhaps fastest in the history of the Senate because we just talked, sat down, and formalized it, there were no objections.)



Bacoor Mayor Lani Mercado Revilla thanked Marcos for gracing their cityhood anniversary, and said that they would support the President-elect's decision to head the Department of Agriculture.