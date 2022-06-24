Photo courtesy of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana/Facebook

Outgoing Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana held a transition meeting with incoming Department of National Defense (DND) officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. and his staff on Thursday.

During the meeting, Faustino was briefed on the mission and functions of the department, as well as the principal duties of the secretary of the DND.

“The presentation was short as Gen. Faustino is very familiar with the DND, having just retired as AFP Chief of Staff in November. As I said previously, he will hit the ground running as head of the DND,” Lorenzana said in a post on Facebook.

“Welcome aboard, Gen. Faustino and team. Good luck!” he added.

Faustino will serve as senior undersecretary and defense secretary in an officer-in-charge capacity before assuming the secretary post on November 13, 2022.

As Defense secretary, he will oversee the country’s security and territorial integrity.

—report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News