Imee Marcos condoles with Aquino family over Noynoy's passing

MANILA - Sen. Imee Marcos on Thursday extended her condolences to the Aquino family - her clan's political nemesis - on the death of former President Benigno Aquino III.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of former President Benigno C. Aquino III, a 'classmate' in Congress from 1998 to 2007," Sen. Marcos said in a statement.

"I will always treasure the memories of our long years together as freshmen legislators and members of a tiny opposition. For beyond politics and much public acrimony, I knew Noynoy the kind & simple soul. He will be deeply missed," she said.

Marcos' father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, had ordered the arrest of Aquino's father, the late opposition senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr., during his repressive regime and allegedly masterminded his assassination at the Manila International Airport in 1983.

The Marcoses fled the Philippines in 1986 shortly after the EDSA People Power Revolution, which propelled Aquino matriarch Corazon "Cory" Aquino into power.

In 2019, incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte said Cory only became popular after losing her husband "in the hands of Mr. Marcos."

In the same year, Sen. Marcos wore a yellow gown to the State of the Nation Address, supposedly to make a statement of peace with the Aquino family, who was known for the sunny color.

