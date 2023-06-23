Gov't, telcos urged to 'go all out' as SIM registration ends next month

MANILA -- Sen. Grace Poe on Friday reminded government agencies and telcos to "go all out" as the period for SIM registration ends next month.

"The government and telcos must go all out to sign up SIM users as the July 25, 2023 registration deadline nears," said Poe, chairperson of the Senate public services panel.

"Challenges besetting the registration should be addressed, especially concerning SIM users from far-flung communities, the elderly and PWDs so that no one is left behind," she added.

According to Poe, registration of SIMs will "significantly help free the public from the perils of fraud and exploitation that continue to proliferate."

However, she noted that agencies "must not let their guard down" against scammers.

The new deadline for SIM registration is on July 25 after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. extended it for another 90 days from the original April 25.

DITO Telecommunity, Globe Telecom and Smart Communications have lobbied for the extension of the deadline to accommodate all their subscribers who have yet to complete the requirements in order to register their SIMs.