Beware of phishing from fake SIM registration email: Globe

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Friday again cautioned subscribers about scammers who send phishing emails designed to steal sensitive information.

The telco said the email mimics Globe's official communication on SIM Registration supposedly to assist subscribers. The scam email has a warning that the customer's SIM registration was “unsuccessful.” It then tells customers to click a link to register again.



"We've become aware of such deceptive communications and we strongly advise our customers to ignore and block these messages, which are a malicious misuse of the new SIM Registration Act," said Globe's Chief Information Security Officer Anton Bonifacio.

Bonifacio said subscribers should register their SIMs only via the GlobeOne app, the Globe SIM registration microsite, or through the GCash app for those with fully verified GCash accounts.

"These are our only accredited channels for SIM registration. If you receive any message related to SIM registration, always verify its origin and refrain from clicking any suspicious links,” Bonifacio said.

As of June 7, over 98.6 million SIMs have been registered out of an estimated 168 million active SIMs, according to the National Telecommunications Commission.

SIM registration is only until July 26 this year.

