First Fil-Am San Francisco police commissioner sworn in

Kevin Benedicto was officially sworn in as a San Francisco Police Commissioner. He becomes the first Filipino American to take on the role after he was unanimously appointed by the city’s board of supervisors.

At a time when police reform is a hot topic, Benedicto said he is ready to bring change and accountability to the San Francisco Police Department. As one of seven police commissioners, Benedicto oversees the city’s police force through policy and accountability.

"Increasing accountability, ensuring that we’re doing everything we can to ensure there is no racial bias in policing, and upholding the highest standards of policing. And I don't think that conflicts with working to reduce crime. I think it’s a false choice to say we have to either have good police or progressive policies. And I think you can definitely have both," Benedicto stressed.

Since 2015, Benedicto has been practicing corporate litigation in San Francisco but he has also been doing pro bono work in criminal justice and police reform. He has also served as a civil rights lawyer and worked on election protection and voter rights.

"Law enforcement agencies have a very special power in our society. The police have a monopoly on force. They are the only agency that gets to use force on its own citizens and that is allowed. So I think that responsibility is taken very seriously and that there’s accountability and oversight on that," he said.

Prior to his appointment, Benedicto already had a significant impact on the new standard of policing.

"In 2015 and 2016, I wasn’t on the police commission yet but I helped write the use of force policy for the San Francisco Police Department. It totally changed the way use of force is done in the department and it became a model policy for many departments across the country. Since that time, use of force from San Francisco police officers has gone down."

Benedicto believes his historic appointment means a lot to his Filipino and Chinese American community.

"I think representation is so important. I think now, especially when we’re living in what is a really scary time of anti-Asian violence, it’s more important than ever that people can see themselves in their leaders and their representatives. And they know they share their concerns and are coming from their community and will listen to them."

Benedicto is serving a four-year term as a police commissioner. While his term ends in 2026, he said he’s interested in continuing to serve as long as the board of supervisors sees fit.