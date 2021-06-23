Southern California community walks in solidarity with Fil-Am hate crime victim

Watch more in iWantTFC

The local community rallied in support of Filipino-American Cesar Echano, who became the latest Asian hate crime victim in Los Angeles, California.

Spearheaded by Fil-Am Cerritos City Councilman Frank Aurelio Yokoyama, over a hundred residents, dozens of elected officials, and several community organizations from the Southern California, South Bay and Orange County region came out to show support for Echano.

It’s been a two weeks since Echano was attacked in a suspected hate crime during his morning walk at Don Knabe Cerritos Regional Park.

As his black eye healed, this past weekend he hit the park trail once again, this time with the community walking along side him.

"It’s getting better. I feel better now. I’m proud to be brave," he said.

The incident, first reported by Balitang America, has now snowballed into a stand for solidarity against Asian hate.

The 70-year-old retired health worker believes the attack now has purpose— to raise his voice against Asian hate.

From March 2020 thru March 2021, #STOPAAPI hate has recorded over 6,000 incidents throughout the county, and nearly half of the incidents have taken place in California.

I’m proud to be brave. This is a sacrifice. My vision is to serve the people in the community and this is now the beginning of my opportunity. I thank you very much for all your support," Echano said.

The suspect remains at large while the Los Angeles Sheriffs department is continuing its investigation. Echano has described his attacker as a white male of slim build in his early to mid-20s.

Captain Min Bihn of the Los Angeles Sheriffs Department said they have done all they could to bring justice to the victims.

"We have stepped up the patrol efforts to make sure this is a safe place for all to enjoy. To our viewers, if you witnessed this incident please come forward," the captain said.

State Senator Bob Archuleta, meanwhile, vowed to make the suspect accountable for his actions.

"He broke the law, he will be apprehended. We're going to find this individual and prosecute him to the full extent of the law and make people understand you don’t mistreat people," he said.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone who may have information on the suspect or incident to come forward by calling the sheriffs station or crime stopper's. They can leave tips anonymously.

