Delta COVID-19 variant symptoms 'changing,' says UP-NIH

A woman wearing a face mask walks along a footbridge in Quezon City on June 17, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - One of the prevalent symptoms of the Delta COVID-19 variant first reported in India is headache, the UP National Institutes of Health said Wednesday, citing a UK study.

The variant is more transmissible than other variants, being 60 percent more infectious than the Alpha which was first detected in the UK, said UP NIH executive director Eva dela Paz.

"Nakita pa sa countries na maraming Delta variant, ito ay nakakadulot ng mas madaming hospitalization," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It causes more hospitalization in countries with many cases of teh Delta variant.)

"Ang sintomas parang medyo nagiiba na rin. Sa UK, may ginawang pagaaral, nakita yung changing symptoms sa Delta, ang number 1 symptom ay headache."

(The symptoms are also changing. A study conducted in the UK shows the changing symptoms of Delta--the number 1 symptom is headache.)

The Delta variant can also infect people even just by "fleeting contact," said Dr. Edsel Salvaña, an infectious disease expert who also advises the government on COVID-19.

"Sa preliminary na pagaaral sa Australia, yung sinasabing 15 minutes na close contact mukhang mas maikli sa Delta variant. May isa sinasabi nila dumaan lang ang may infection ng Delta variant sa kanya, nainfect na siya," he said.

(A preliminary study in Australia stated that the Delta variant has a shorter period of possible infection than the 15-minute close contact. One said that a person infected with the variant had transferred it by just walking by.)

"Mukhang mas severe ang disease sa nakakarami at sa bata pati...Kaya ang advise ng Technical Advisory Group aside from mask, mag-face shield ang mga tao."

(It also seems more severe to others and even to children...That's why the Technical Advisory Group advised that the public should wear face shields aside from face masks.)

The Philippines has so far recorded 17 cases of the Delta variant. It has reported a total of 1,367,894 COVID-19 infections as of Tuesday, with 52,696 active cases.