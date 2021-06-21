Duterte declares mandatory wearing of face shields indoors and outdoors: spox

People wearing face masks and face shields walk along a footbridge in Quezon City on June 17, 2021. Face shields may be removed in outdoor settings according to a Department of Health official, with President Rodrigo Duterte agreeing that face shields should only be worn in hospitals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Wearing of face shields is mandatory both indoors and outdoors, Malacañang said on Monday, after the Philippines detected 4 more cases of the more contagious Delta COVID-19 variant.

"Acting on the advice of health experts and in view of the Delta variant, PRRD declared that the wearing of face shields, both indoor and outdoor, is still mandatory," Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Twitter.

Asked if this is now an official policy, Roque replied in the affirmative in a text message.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week limited the use of face shields at hospitals. But the COVID-19 task force urged him to require the plastic face coverings in enclosed and indoor spaces of more public places.

The health department said earlier in the day it has detected a total of 17 cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant that was first monitored in India.

More details to follow.