Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri signed the enrolled bill during a working visit at the Philippine Embassy in Washington DC. Courtesy of Senate President Migz Zubiri



MANILA — Lawmakers from both the Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday condemned the alleged "tampering" of the bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund ahead of its transmittal to Malacañang for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s approval.

“The enrolled bill being sent to the President is not the version properly and formally approved by Congress. Merong provision po diyan na ginalaw without plenary authority,” Pimentel said in a statement.

(There was a provision that was changed without plenary authority.)

Pimentel was questioning the "corrections" made by senators on the bill, which was finalized and signed on Wednesday by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri in Washington.

Pressed for specifics, Zubiri then told reporters he "believe[s] the corrections were thoroughly discussed by the majority bloc in our Viber group."

According to Pimentel, the move violated the Constitution.

"The revisions made were not just matter of style. It showed a flagrant violation of our rules and the Constitution," Pimentel said.

The Congress-approved version of Maharlika bill carried different prescription periods for the prosecution of crimes and offenses, with critics arguing that the error was substantive and had to be amended in the plenary.

In a separate statement, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said she leaves it to constitutional lawyers to determine the legality of Maharlika bill's approval.

"I leave it to the constitutional lawyers to determine whether there are constitutional issues... What this speaks volumes about is the inordinate rush to pass a bill just to acquiesce to the wishes of the Executive. Nagkandaugaga kaya tuloy andaming palpak," she said.

(There were many errors because of the rush.)

Zubiri has yet to reply to reporters seeking his response to Pimentel's statement.

On Wednesday, the Makabayan bloc issued a similar statement condemning the modification of the bill.

"How can this be? Last time we checked, the Constitution does not allow legislation by Viber... This makes a mockery of the constitutional requirement of transparency when the legislature deliberates on and approves laws," the group said.

Pimentel said Marcos should veto the bill to "prevent a national embarrassment."

Marcos earlier in the day said he would sign the bill "soon" after it gets to his office.