Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri signed the enrolled bill at the Philippine Embassy in Washington DC, where he is presently conducting a working visit. Courtesy of Senate President Migz Zubiri.

MANILA — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Wednesday signed the "corrected" version of the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund Act nearly a month after both houses of Congress approved the bill on final reading.

Zubiri signed the enrolled bill at the Philippine Embassy in Washington DC, where he was conducting a working visit.

The Maharlika bill is set to be sent to the House of Representatives for the signature of Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Once signed by both leaders, the bill will be sent to Malacañang for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s signature.

The Maharlika bill, certified as "urgent" by Marcos, got stalled in the Senate Secretariat due to conflicting provisions on the prescription period for crimes.

Zubiri did not specify the corrections made on the bill.

"I believe the corrections were thoroughly discussed by the majority bloc in our Viber group including the letter of correction sent by Senator Mark Villar," he said in a message to reporters.

Aside from the Maharlika bill, Zubiri also signed the proposed Estate Tax Amnesty Extension Act, and a measure recognizing Baler, Aurora as the birthplace of Philippine surfing.