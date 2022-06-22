New Clarin Bridge in Bohol opens to traffic

The new Clarin Bridge in Loay Bohol. JICA Philippines handout



MANILA — The newly built bridge replacing the old Clarin Bridge in Loay, Bohol that collapsed in April has been opened to traffic, officials said Wednesday.

The new bridge, which the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded with some P501.87 million, is built a few meters parallel to the collapsed bridge.

It is located near the bank of Loboc River, one of Bohol's major tourist attraction.

The bridge spans 104 meters with a "Nielsen arch superstructure," with its designed based on a bridge in Metro Manila.

Construction of the new bridge started in 2018 but was delayed due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The old Clarin Bridge, which was built in the 1970s, collapsed in April, killing 4 people.

Before its collapse, it had undergone retrofitting after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit Bohol and other parts of the Visayas in 2013.

— report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

