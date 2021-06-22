Cagayan de Oro City in need of 24 ventilators as COVID-19 cases rise: solon

A health worker tends to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient supported by a mechanical ventilator and undergoing dialysis at the COVID-19 emergency room of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute on April 26, 2021 in Quezon City. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA— The southern city of Cagayan de Oro is in need of 24 ventilators as the rising number of COVID-19 cases pushed health care capacity to moderate risk, a lawmaker said Tuesday.

The city's health care utilization rate is at 74.56 percent, said Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez who appealed to the health department and Cabinet officials to send ventilators and additional vaccine supply.

“The hospitals in the city are still seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients, with some forced to wait in line for vacancy,” he said.

The ventilators “can be sourced from the remaining 63 units the DOH (Department of Health) has announced were on standby and ready to be deployed to the regions," the lawmaker said.

“The DOH has to help our hospitals treat COVID-19 patients especially now that there is a so-called Delta or Indian variant that is more contagious than the UK variant,” he said.

The following hospitals are in need of more ventilators, he said:

Northern Mindanao Medical Center - 10 units

J. R. Borja General Hospital - 3 units

Maria Reyna - Xavier University Hospital - 3 units

Capitol University Medical Center - 2 units

Cagayan de Oro Polymedic Medical Plaza -2 units

Cagayan de Oro Medical Center/Oncology - 2 units

Madonna and Child Hospital - 2 units

The city has recorded 10,107 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, of which 805 were active infections and 145 were deaths, according to heath department data.

