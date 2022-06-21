Escudero eyes joining Senate majority

MANILA - The guessing game continues in the Senate on who will end up joining the minority bloc - with the planned five-man fiscalizers' group suddenly reduced by one.

Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III plans to reach out to three of his colleagues in the next Senate starting July 1 with the hope of building a potent new senate minority bloc composed of four lawyers and a respected activist.

Pimentel is specifically eyeing returning Senators Francis "Chiz" Escudero and Alan Peter Cayetano who, along with sibling Senator Pia Cayetano, remain non-committal to the super majority and the minority bloc in the next senate.

Only Pimentel and reelected Senator Risa Hontiveros so far are with the Senate minority bloc for the 19th Congress.

Pimentel said he would not mind playing either the minority leader or a mere member role for as long as there will be a stronger fiscalizers' group in the chamber.

"Somebody has to play the role of the minority to check on the majority," Pimentel told reporters Monday. "It's time to have a minority, active, pro-active in checking the majority."

"We have to present an alternative point of view, we have to stress-test the validity of their proposals and we have to make sure that they follow rules and procedures properly," he added.

And while admitting that he cannot offer anything to his colleagues as opposed to the committee chairmanships being dangled by incoming Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, Pimentel said joining their bloc speaks volumes about the value of principles.

"I have nothing to offer. As minority you have the nothing to offer, except the principle that there must be a minority in the Senate, so that there will be in tyranny in numbers. The majority will be aware that there are still people checking them," he said.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III meantime sees Pimentel’s planned group as a “dream team,” citing their lawmaking expertise and impressive skills in conducting debates.

A minority bloc should be an effective fiscalizer, according to Sotto who also served as a minority leader under the Gloria Arroyo presidency.

“Kasama si Chiz kung sakali? Mabigat. I can agree. Eh sanay mag-aral yung mga yun eh. Iba yung dumaan sa college of law. Sanay yun sa ika nga eh more or less scrutiny of laws. So they will be able to scrutinize the bills in the Senate. As a matter of fact, baka pati yung mga resolutions, patulan,” Sotto told reporters on Wednesday.

“If you have a four that is well-versed and well-read minority members. It will be good for the institution. It will be good for the country,” the outgoing senator added.

On Tuesday afternoon, however, Escudero suddenly dashed Pimentel’s hopes, saying he will join the super majority bloc and support the Senate presidency bid of Zubiri.

“Being in the majority means you voted for the winning Senate President. I will vote for Migz,” Escudero said in a text message.

Zubiri quickly conveyed his gratitude to Escudero, calling him a veteran lawmaker and lawyer who would champion laws and advocacies for the nation.

“﻿I am honored to have Sen. Chiz Escudero by my side and I am deeply humbled by his support and friendship," Zubiri said in a statement, recalling that they have been friends for twenty-four years, dating back to working as lawmakers in the 11th Congress.

"Being a veteran lawmaker and a brilliant lawyer, he brings the skills and experience that the Majority (bloc) would need to champion laws and advocacies for the good of the nation. I value his membership to the Super Majority and I thank him for his trust and support,” he added.

For outgoing Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, composed of lawyers or not and regardless of their number, a minority group’s strength lies on its members’ dedication to their job and commitment to guard the public’s interests.

“You don’t have to be a lawyer. What is important is that you do your job, you prepare. You form judgments on the basis of public interest. I have gone through it. there were times where I would support certain legislations sponsored by the majority,” Drilon said.

Zubiri, meanwhile, will call for a super majority caucus on the first week of July to finalize the committee chairmanship distribution.

Senator-members of the bloc will be also asked if they should give the Blue Ribbon panel to Cayetano.

Zubiri will also resume his courting of the Cayetano siblings to the majority bloc.