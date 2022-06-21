Binay seeks Senate talks on fuel excise tax

Multi-sectoral groups call for the scrapping of the oil deregulation law during a protest against the recent oil price hikes in Quezon City on June 14, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Senator Nancy Binay wants the next Senate to examine the possible options on how the government can extend further assistance to public utility vehicle drivers amid unabated oil price increases.

Binay said one move that should be considered is the temporary suspension of excise tax on fuel collection.

“Siguro may certain time na i-suspend muna natin tong excise tax or ano ba yung acceptable time frame? Pwede ba up to the end of the year lang?” Binay said.

Binay is hoping that her colleagues in the next Senate will agree to hold a discussion or hearing regarding such proposal.

“Siyempre ang nakikita lang natin ngayon bababa yung presyo ng gasoline. Pero ano ba yung negative effects naman ng pag-suspend ng excise tax,” Binay said.

“Baka kailangan ding pag-aralan yung konsepto ng work from home at paano tayo magiging productive with less consumption of gasoline and diesel,” she added.

Proposals to abolish the implementation of excise tax on fuel must also be discussed thoroughly, the senator said.

“Siguro pagbalik mag-conduct ng hearing, whether as the committee of the whole… kung ano ba talaga yung solusyon dito sa pagtaas ng gasoline… Siguro dapat pag-aralan na yung mas efficient yung paglabas ng bahay para hindi ka mag-aksaya ng gasoline,” she said.

“For me, the mere fact na nai-stuck tayo sa traffic, isa rin yan sa cause ng wastage. Ako nga pag sumasakay sa eroplano sayang na sayang ako pag yung eroplano ikot ng ikot kasi, can you just imagine yung nako-consume na gasolina nun?” Binay said.

