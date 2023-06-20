Thunderstorms over parts of Philippines due to ITCZ

PAGASA photo

MANILA — Thunderstorms may hit Palawan, Mindanao, as well as other parts of the country and trigger flashfloods or landslides, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) could unleash rain showers and thunderstorms on vast swaths of Palawan, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, according to PAGASA.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said small parts of Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience rain showers or thunderstorms due also to the ITCZ.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.