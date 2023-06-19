Home  >  News

ITCZ in Mindanao to bring isolated rains over Metro Manila, rest of PH: PAGASA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 19 2023 05:30 PM


MANILA - An Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Mindanao will bring cloudy skies with isolated rains over the country, the state weather bureau said.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

Flash flood or landslides are possible during severe thunderstorms, it added.

