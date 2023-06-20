MANILA — For sending threatening messages in an effort to collect from their borrowers, 6 companies and 32 individuals are now facing criminal raps before the Department of Justice.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday filed complaints for “abusive collection or debt recovery practices” against 3 lending companies, 1 financing company and 2 business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, alleged to have threatened their customers if they are unable to pay their online loans.

Of the 32 individuals named as respondents, 3 are from China while 3 are from Singapore. The rest are based in the Philippines.

The complaint said the lending companies require borrowers to download an app on their mobile device, which would then seek permission to access the device’s contact list.

“Pag nakapangutang ka na, napakataas ng interest rate na kanilang ipinapataw. Tapos ayon, pag hindi ka nakapagbayad sa exact na oras, magsisimula na yung harassment, mga pamamahiya, pambabastos,” lawyer Oliver Leonardo, director at the SEC Enforcement and Investor Protection Department said.

(Once you secure a loan, they will impose high interest rates. If you are unable to pay on time, they will start harassing you and shaming you.)

Leonardo said the messages are either sent by personnel of the lending company itself or by a third-party collector, sometimes a BPO.

In one BPO company raided by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group last month, an agent warned on Facebook she will post the photos of the borrower’s children online if she is unable to pay, while an e-mail sent to another borrower was an express death threat.

“‘Yung threat sa inyong buhay, merong ganyan, sa mga kamag-anakan. Meron ding mga bastos na salita na talagang yung mukha niyo ay ipapakalat at meron po silang ginagawa na malalaswang images at ipinapakalat din po sa social media na kayo ay hindi nagbabayad. Mga ganyan na ipinagbabawal na ngayon sa batas,” Leonardo said.

Financial service providers are barred, under the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act (RA 11765), from employing abusive collection or debt recovery practices against their financial consumers.

Violators face up to 5 years in prison, aside from fines of up to P2 million.

Leonardo said that the liability of lending companies extends to acts of third-party collection agents.

“Anuman ang gawin ng mga ahente, ng mga third-party collection agents, dapat managot din yung mga lending company, financing company behind those. At may mga nag-ooperate din ng mga illegal online lending platforms at kung hindi to narehistro sa SEC, ito po ay isa ring paglabag sa aming regulasyon,” he explained.

One BPO company and some of its officials face an additional complaint for violating the Lending Company Regulation Act (RA 9474), for engaging in lending without an authority to operate from the SEC.

Leonardo encouraged victims of online loan sharks to report incidents of harassment to the SEC’s Financing Company and Lending Division.

He reminded them to be responsible borrowers by always checking the SEC website for the list of accredited online lending platforms and the maximum interest rates that may be imposed.

ABS-CBN News is withholding for now the names of the companies until they have issued their comments to the complaint.

RELATED VIDEO