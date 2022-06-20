Commuters queue at the Monumento station of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Caloocan City on June 13, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines recorded 3,051 new COVID-19 cases or about 80 percent more than the preceding week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From June 13 to 19, the country recorded an average of 436 cases per day, the DOH said in its latest bulletin. The tally was 82 percent higher than infections from June 6 to 12, said the agency.

This is the highest number of cases logged in a single week in 13 weeks, or since the week of March 14 to 20 when 3,481 cases were reported, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Of the additional infections, 15 were severe and critical, the DOH said. The number of new severe and critical patients was higher by 88 percent versus the 8 patients logged the week prior, the research group added.

A total of 554 or 10.2 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition. This is lower compared to the previous week's 498 severe and critical patients who comprised 11.3 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions at the time.

A total of 385 or 14.6 percent of 2,636 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied as of Sunday, according to the DOH.

Despite the higher number of cases logged last week, the utilization rate of COVID-19 ICU beds remained below 20 percent, the ABS-CBN IRG said. The last time that the utilization rate exceeded 20 percent was 15 weeks ago, or in the week of March 1 to 7 when it was at 25.7 percent, it added.

The Philippines' increase in COVID-19 cases has yet to lead to more hospital admissions, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 6 COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

- 1 in January 2022

- 1 in September 2021

- 1 in June 2021

- 1 in April 2021

- 2 in March 2021

Some 70 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 14.8 million have received their booster shots.

Government is eyeing giving an additional dose to children ages 12 to 17, Vergeire said over the weekend.

Vergeire made the remark following forecast that daily COVID infections could rise up to 12,000 in Metro Manila, while hospitalizations nationwide could increase by August, the start of the next school year.